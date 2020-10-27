More than 2,600 people apply for Guernsey settled status

More than 2,600 EU nationals have registered for settled status in Guernsey.

It will allow those citizens and their family members to continue to live and work in Guernsey and continue to have ongoing rights to healthcare, work arrangements and public services when the Brexit transition ends.

The Immigration and Nationality Office at White Rock will have an extra Saturday opening on 31 October between 10am and 2pm to accept applications and help any remaining EU, EEA or Swiss nationals who have not enrolled.

The EU Settled Status scheme has been open since April last year. There will be an extended period for applicants to submit their registration by 30 June 2021.

With Brexit approaching, it is important that those EU, EEA or Swiss nationals resident in the Bailiwick who have not already registered under the EU Settlement Scheme do so without delay. We would encourage every employer to publicise the scheme to their staff. The scheme is free and the application process is quick and easy. Lorraine Coupland, Immigration & Nationality Manager

Forms and information leaflets are available here. They can also be collected from:• The Passport Office, New Jetty, White Rock• Sir Charles Frossard House reception • Beau Sejour Leisure Centre reception• Your local Douzaine/constables office• Alderney States Office• Sark Constables Office

Completed applications can be submitted at the passport office on Saturday or be made in person at the following locations: • The Passport Office, New Jetty, White Rock, Guernsey• Alderney States Office• Sark Constables Office• Herm Island Manager

A valid passport or national identity card should be submitted as part of the application. Proof of residence within the Bailiwick of Guernsey will be required which can be confirmed by the Immigration and Nationality team through checks with the Revenue Service and Social Security departments of the States of Guernsey.