Officer being appointed to Jersey Children's Services to manage complaints
The Government of Jersey's Children's Services is appointing a feedback officer to make sure comments and concerns are dealt with promptly.
It comes after a review found improvements were required on the department's feedback process and the way children and young people are able to share their views.
As a result, a new system is being introduced and a feedback manager is due to be appointed in December to ensure there is a robust and transparent process for managing complaints.
Alongside this, the Director of Safeguarding and Care, is working with the Children’s Commissioner to launch a new board to improve transparency in Children’s Services.
Children, young people and their families deserve good quality services and a transparent mechanism for reporting feedback. It is imperative that children and families, carers, relatives and members of the public, who wish to provide feedback including making a complaint, have a simple system to do this.