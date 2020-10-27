Officer being appointed to Jersey Children's Services to manage complaints

The Government of Jersey's Children's Services is appointing a feedback officer to make sure comments and concerns are dealt with promptly.

It comes after a review found improvements were required on the department's feedback process and the way children and young people are able to share their views.

As a result, a new system is being introduced and a feedback manager is due to be appointed in December to ensure there is a robust and transparent process for managing complaints.

Alongside this, the Director of Safeguarding and Care, is working with the Children’s Commissioner to launch a new board to improve transparency in Children’s Services.