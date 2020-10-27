Guernsey has moved into phase 5c of its lockdown exit strategy - meaning changes to the way that countries and regions are categorised under its quarantine rules.

Passengers will now be tested on arrival into Guernsey's harbour and airport and will be subject to restrictions based on the new system of Categories 1-4, which has replaced the ABC system introduced in the summer.

The States is expected to announce which categories countries and regions will fall into today (Wednesday 28 October), but say all regions with direct links to the Bailiwick will fall into categories 3 and 4.

The categories are as follows:

Category 1: This applies to regions and countries where the Bailiwick operates an 'air bridge'. No countries will currently fall into this category after the arrangement between Guernsey and the Isle of Man was suspended .

Category 2: This covers regions with a low prevalence of Covid-19 (between 0 and 30 cases per 100,000 people). Passengers will be required to take test on arrival and self-isolate until they get their results. They would then be subject to 'enhanced passive follow-up' until a second test on day seven. If this returns a negative result, they would then be subject to the 'passive follow-up' stage.

Category 3: This applies to countries and regions with a prevalence rate of between 30 and 100 cases per 100,000 people. Passengers can choose to to take a test and then self-isolate until their second test on day seven. If this returns a negative result, they would then be subject to 'passive follow-up' until day 14.

Category 4: This applies to countries and regions with a prevalence rate above 100 positive cases per 100,000 people. Arriving passengers must take a test on day of arrival and self-isolate for 14 days.

'Enhanced passive' and 'passive' follow-up

Credit: PA

Between tests as described above, arrivals can find themselves subject to 'enhanced passive' and 'passive' follow-up by Public Health, to ensure that any potential spread of coronavirus is minimised.

What is 'enhanced passive follow-up?'

Under the new system, 'enhanced passive follow-up' will apply to all passengers arriving from a category 2 country or region who have received a negative Covid-19 test on day zero, until they take a second test on day seven.

It means they must:

Avoid going to indoor venues such as cafes, theatres, gyms, clubs and restaurants - including those which offer al fresco dining.

Only visit indoor shops to buy essential items such as food and toiletries.

Not attend gatherings of ten people or more

Only attend gatherings of fewer than ten people in a room exclusively used by that group. It must also have controlled toilet facilities and a record of those attending kept for 14 days

NOT use public transport except for taxis - and only if measures are in place to protect the driver.

NOT return to the workplace if they work in a public-facing role (e.g. teachers, retail workers). Others should contact their employers to make sure a risk assessment and necessary protective measures are in place.

NOT return to work in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital or a nursing, care or residential home unless there has been an agreed method of return with Public Health.

NOT, if school age, return to the classroom during this period.

Remain vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms, however mild, and report them immediately to Public Health and follow any instructions given by Public Health (which may include an immediate resumption of self-isolation).

NOT enter nursing, care or residential homes without the agreement of a manager of the home.

NOT enter the Princess Elizabeth Hospital except in the case of an emergency. In this instance, they should give prior warning that they are in the 'enhanced passive follow-up' phase.

Inform doctors, dentists or any other healthcare provider of their status when making appointments.

As much as reasonably practicable, keep a record of people met and places visited to assist contact tracing if required.

Comply with any additional conditions and restrictions imposed from time to time by the Medical Officer of Health.

Anyone in this phase is also strongly advised to wear a facemask and practice social distancing when outside of their home, including at work. They should also maintain good hand hygiene.

What is 'passive follow-up?'

Once a person moves into this phase, some restrictions are lifted - for example, they are able to go to indoor venues and children are able to return to school.

However, the following restrictions still apply: