Rovers coach Kevin Gillease says his side are not focussing on the gap to St Martin's despite moving within one point of the Priaulx League leaders.

Goals from Will Fazakerley and Carlos Canha, either side of Tom Dodds' long-range effort, saw the 2017 and 2018 champions beat Manzur 2-1 at Port Soif on Saturday.

Once we got the first goal we seemed to take control and then second half got a bit sloppy in the first 10 minutes, lost a man to a sin bin, and then Manzur grew into the game, but I felt we finished strongly after that. We're not looking at the gap to Saints, we're just looking at the next game, trying to win three points in each game. We're not talking about anything else apart from that. Kevin Gillease, Rovers coach

Rovers' win means they stay four points clear of third-placed Sylvans, who kept themselves in the title frame with a 3-2 win over Alderney.

Gillease's side host North in their next league game on Saturday 7 November, with Saints travelling to Alderney a week later.