Three homes to be demolished for Jersey's future hospital at Overdale

Three homes will need to be demolished to make way for Jersey's future hospital if it is built at Overdale.

The site was confirmed as the government's preferred location for the new hospital in October and will be debated by the States Assembly later this year.

Senator Lyndon Farnham, who is leading the project, was responding to a question by Deputy Inna Gardiner about sites which would need to be purchased by the government and the effects that the development might have on their daily lives.

75 homes in the area could also be affected by building work, however the Deputy Chief Minister says the scale of the impact will not be clear until more details become available.

If the Overdale site gains approval of the States Assembly, the approach adopted will be based on minimising any potential disruption through proper planning, process, management and regular communication with residents. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Future Hospital Project

Senator Farnham added that contractor Rok FCC, who have been selected as the Design and Delivery Partner for the project, would be engaging with the community through neighbourhood meetings to keep residents informed, as well as providing a hotline telephone number throughout the hospital's construction.

He also confirmed that alongside the three residential homes, the government would need to acquire the following properties to build the new hospital:

A corporate office and service yard

Four fields belonging to separate owners

A residential development which is currently under construction

Land owned by the Parish of St Helier, including the Jersey Bowling Club at Westmount Road, verges located on Westmount Road, the car park at People's Park, the car park at the Inn on the Park and two verges on St John's Road.

All property owners on the proposed site have been contacted and Rok FCC have begun to contact those who own adjacent properties.

However, Senator Farnham says so far no assessment has been made about how the hospital development might impact on the value of properties nearby.