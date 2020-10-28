19-year-old Jersey teenager died after taking MDMA inquest concludes

An inquest into the death of a teenager in Jersey has concluded that he died after taking MDMA.

James Le Bourgeois from St Lawrence died in the early hours of 15 February, after having consumed the Class A drug the night before.

A postmortem examination found the 19-year-had more than five times the quantity of MDMA in his blood stream, that have caused previous deaths.

Friends who were with him when he initially took the substance, said he became "hot" and "agitated" and even tried to make himself sick.

In his report the coroner, Dr Martin Barrett, said James was known as a "polite and conscientious" young man who had been training as a mechanic at Highlands College.

Following the teenager's death, Jersey Police launched 'Operation Shark' to arrest those involved with supplying drugs in the island. Their message to drug dealers is "we will catch you and you will pay dearly."

The police investigation into the supply of drugs to James is continuing.