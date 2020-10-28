Changes to use of tasers in Jersey 'should be trialled for a year'

Changes to how tasers are used in Jersey should be trialled for a year, according to a new report.

Carried out by Scrutiny’s Children, Education and Home Affairs Panel, its job was to help decide whether more officers should be allowed to carry and use tasers - until now, they could only be deployed by a firearms trained officer under the authority of a senior officer.

As a result of the review, the panel concluded that a trial would enable further data and information to be collected to identify whether the changes should be implemented permanently. This should include:

The number of times a taser is used to deal with an incident in which someone is suffering from a mental health episode

The number of times a taser is used on a person under the age of 18

The age, gender and ethnic background of individuals who have been tasered

Whether or not the police officer was deployed on their own

Once that year is over, the Minister for Home Affairs will be asked to report back to the States Assembly with the information, at which point politicians will be required to vote on whether or not to continue with the proposed changes.