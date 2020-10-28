Extra Aurigny flights to help Guernsey students get home for Christmas

Extra flights are being put on by Aurigny to help students return to Guernsey for Christmas.

Six UK regional airports will be offering the routes to university students and boarding school pupils.

These flights will run from:

Manchester

Gatwick

Southampton

Exeter

East Midlands

Bristol

The flights will be exclusively available to students for one week from Thursday 29 October on the airline's website. After this, they will be opened up for other people to book onto from 5 November.

An email has been sent to all students who receive States funding along with 150 students who completed the recent States survey with a promotional code on it to access the flights.

Any off-island student who has not received this email is asked to contact the Higher Education Grants team via studentfinance@gov.gg if they would like to receive this information. The additional flights have been scheduled to give students enough time to self-isolate for 14 days before Christmas, should that be the legal requirement on the date that they travel.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, says a significant amount of work has been done to ensure off-island students have access to flight options from a variety of regional airports.