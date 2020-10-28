HideOut café in Jersey given permission to relocate

The HideOut has been given permission to relocate to La Pulente slipway, after a unanimous vote at a second parish assembly.

The kiosk will relocate to the slipway at La Pulente. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It follows a row with the Parish of St Brelade, which refused to renew its licence to trade by the carpark so the dilapidated toilets on site could be refurbished.

There are plans to redevelop a dilapidated toilet block into a café. Credit: ITV Channel TV

More than 6,500 people signed a petition to save the beach kiosk, which has been running since 2016, serving food and drinks overlooking St Ouen's bay.

The owner of the toilets, Shell House Limited, will be turning the area into a new café, run by Nude Food, and has also been given permission to use the carpark as a building supplies area.