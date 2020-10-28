Jersey Covid Alert app now works in Scotland and Northern Ireland

People who have downloaded the contact tracing Jersey Covid Alert app will now be able to use it if they travel to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They just need to keep the app active so it can interact with relevant apps in those places. People will then receive a notification if they come into close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19.

Likewise, if someone then tests positive in Jersey people in those places will be alerted by the Protect Scotland and StopCOVID NI apps if they are at risk.

The smartphone applications are an important tool in the fight to minimise the spread of COVID-19, and the Government of Jersey is encouraging Islanders to download and make full use of the technology.

The Jersey COVID Alert app is a vital tool in helping suppress COVID-19 and I welcome that the app now works with other alert applications in Scotland and Northern Ireland. This compatibility will allow those travelling to continue to be alerted via the Jersey COVID Alert app, if they have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case while in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Julian Blazeby, Director General for Justice and Home Affairs Health

It is hoped the app will soon be able to be used in conjunction with the NHS COVID-19 app used in England and Wales.

Since the launch of the Jersey Covid Alert app two weeks ago, more than 35,500 people have downloaded it and at least four people have been contacted via the app to let them know they may be at risk. This is allows people to self-isolate quickly if they have been exposed to the virus, reducing the risk of them infecting others.