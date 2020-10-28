Man found guilty of making indecent images of children in Jersey

A man has been found guilty of five offences relating to making indecent images of children at Jersey's Royal Court.

33-year-old Daniel Heaney will be sentenced on 4 December.

The States of Jersey Police received information in 2019 regarding a UK investigation that had identified Heaney as a suspect. A warrant was executed at his address in June 2019 and he was arrested for possession and distribution of indecent images of children.