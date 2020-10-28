Man found guilty of making indecent images of children in Jersey
A man has been found guilty of five offences relating to making indecent images of children at Jersey's Royal Court.
33-year-old Daniel Heaney will be sentenced on 4 December.
The States of Jersey Police received information in 2019 regarding a UK investigation that had identified Heaney as a suspect. A warrant was executed at his address in June 2019 and he was arrested for possession and distribution of indecent images of children.
The viewing and making of indecent images causes real harm to real children. It creates a market and demand for these types of pictures so leads to further abuse. It is far from a victimless crime, the children in the pictures are real children, who suffer real harm. We are committed to catching those who offend in this way.