Only one region to stay 'green' for Jersey travel from Saturday

There will be only one "green zone" remaining in England for people travelling to Jersey from Saturday.

Only people travelling from Torridge in North Devon will be allowed out of self-isolation after they have had their first negative test result. They will also have to have a day five test. Everyone else coming from an amber or red zone will have to isolate until at least their negative test result on day five.

Passengers arriving from a region with an amber status are required to undertake a PCR test on arrival and on day five, and must isolate until they receive a negative result from their day five test.

Passengers arriving with a red status are required to have a PCR test on arrival and must isolate for 14 days.

There are more than 40 amber regions in the UK being reclassified as red including Central Bedfordshire, Gloucester, Stevenage, Southampton, West Suffolk, Wokingham, Dorset, East Devon and Herefordshire.