Revealed: Jersey's top civil servant has £50,000 second job

Jersey's most senior civil servant has a second £50,000 a year job working for a real estate company, it can be revealed.

Charlie Parker is the chief executive of the Government of Jersey, but new filings made to Companies House in the UK show he is now also a non-executive director of NewRiver REIT PLC.

The move was approved by both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, ITV News can confirm.

NewRiver describes itself as a specialist in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK.

Its most recent accounts show it pays its non executive directors a basic fee of £50,000, plus expenses, and additional fees if they take on extra duties.

Mr Parker joined the government in 2017 and earns £250,000 a year.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said the appointment will have no impact on his role as chief executive.

The work required is done in Mr Parker’s own time and will inform Jersey’s economic recovery from COVID-19 through access to a wide range of research into international developments in the retail sector." "There are no contractual restrictions on the Chief Executive accepting such a role. The arrangement has been agreed by the Chief Minister and will be declared in the Government’s Annual Report. Government of Jersey spokesperson

It added: "Mr Parker does not hold any other listed or private company directorships. However, since 2016 he has been on a Programme Board that is overseeing the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace. This position was agreed by both the former and current Chief Ministers and does not impact on his work as Chief Executive."

Mr Parker has hit the headlines on multiple occasions since his arrival in Jersey, including when it was revealed his contract of employment granted him permanent residency status.