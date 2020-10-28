Two Jersey scientists map out 11,000 years of the island’s geology

Two amateur scientists in Jersey have mapped out 11,000 years of the island’s geology, after years of painstaking research.

Paul Chambers and Ralph Nichols were offered 48 samples taken by Jersey Electricity of the seabed between Jersey and France. After spending six years examining sediment from the samples, they have been able to map out the geological past of the island, right back to the end of the Ice Age.

They say that the samples were "a goldmine" of information about Jersey’s past. They knew they were embarking on something important, when they opened the very first sample, which revealed a wealth of preserved clues about the past 11,000 years.

We flipped it open and there was a load of peat with twigs and terrestrial snails, land snails and things dotted in amongst them and at that point, we thought, that's it we've hit the jackpot. Paul Chambers, Scientist

As the years went by, their research built up. Each layer of sediment revealed a different environment in extraordinary detail. In addition to this, there was one big discovery that no-one had expected: signs of an earthquake.

In one of the cores, we found evidence of a very large earthquake that would have occurred several thousand years ago, we're not exactly sure when and it triggered a mudslide that is detectible in the cores so actually preserved a very rare type of rock underneath it and the only way we can explain that and looking at the stuff above is the fact that there would have been a very large earthquake. Paul Chambers, Scientist

It is thought the research could now play an important role in helping Jersey’s government tackle climate change in the future.

In terms of tackling climate change, this is incredibly important. Every bit of information can be used to policies going forward to pushing the research forward to tackling this big change in the world we're seeing at the moment. For Jersey there's nothing like it, it's so important for us as we have so little data for a local area. For an international stage, every bit of data is useful. Rebecca Shutler, Meteorologist