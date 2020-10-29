Bonfire and firework safety advice issued by Jersey's fire service
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is issuing advice to islanders ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night and fireworks season.
With all of the island’s organised events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service is anticipating that more private events may take place, so wants to make sure these can happen safely.
Bonfire safety:
Keep a bucket of water, or a garden hose, nearby in case of emergencies
Check the bonfire for any wildlife that may have nested, before lighting
Don’t leave the bonfire unattended
Keep children and pets away from the bonfire
Don’t throw fireworks into the fire
Firework safety:
Always buy fireworks from a reputable shop; shops have to apply to the Fire Service for a licence to sell fireworks
Only buy fireworks marked BS7114 – this is the British Standard that all fireworks should meet
Follow the instructions on individual fireworks – read them in daylight or by torchlight, never by a naked flame
Make suitable supports and launchers if you’re setting off catherine wheels or rockets
We are asking islanders to be mindful of the current global pandemic, and not to take unnecessary risks, which in turn puts additional pressure on all of the emergency services. It’s also important to remember that fireworks can frighten people and animals. Be considerate of your neighbours and let them know if you’re planning on having a bonfire or fireworks.