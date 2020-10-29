Bonfire and firework safety advice issued by Jersey's fire service

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service is issuing advice to islanders ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night and fireworks season.

With all of the island’s organised events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service is anticipating that more private events may take place, so wants to make sure these can happen safely.

Bonfire safety:

Keep a bucket of water, or a garden hose, nearby in case of emergencies

Check the bonfire for any wildlife that may have nested, before lighting

Don’t leave the bonfire unattended

Keep children and pets away from the bonfire

Don’t throw fireworks into the fire

Firework safety:

Always buy fireworks from a reputable shop; shops have to apply to the Fire Service for a licence to sell fireworks

Only buy fireworks marked BS7114 – this is the British Standard that all fireworks should meet

Follow the instructions on individual fireworks – read them in daylight or by torchlight, never by a naked flame

Make suitable supports and launchers if you’re setting off catherine wheels or rockets