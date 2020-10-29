Charlie Parker told 'quit second role or quit government'

Jersey's most senior civil servant has been issued an ultimatum - quit your second role as a non-executive director or quit government. It comes as Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, faced a second day of questions about Charlie Parker's £50,000 position with a UK property firm. Tonight, crisis talks have been taking place to decide what happens next.

The New River role is inappropriate and creates a perceived conflict of interest. The CEO cannot continue with both roles. I suggest he resigns from the New River position, but if he prefers to keep that one, the choice is his to make. Deputy Kirsten Morel, Vice President of the Scrutiny Liaison Committee

Earlier today (29 October), Senator Le Fondré announced that "no funds will be received by Mr Parker" from the company. Instead, the money will go to charities, including some in Jersey.