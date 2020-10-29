Free face masks handed out at St Helier taxi rank

Free disposable face masks will be handed out to those queuing at the Weighbridge taxi rank in St Helier.

Marshals will also be present over the next two weekends - from 9:30pm tonight (30 October) and tomorrow, then again on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 November.

The aim is to help protect taxi drivers while they work late at night.

We are aware that the Halloween weekend can be busy for the night-time economy, and that people are likely to be more relaxed as the evening wears on and be less aware of maintaining physical distance. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The announcement comes just a few days after health officials "strongly advised" the wearing of face coverings in public indoor spaces.