Jersey businesses warn of uncertainty ahead of reduction in payroll subsidies

Business owners in Jersey are warning that they face an uncertain future ahead of payroll co-funding payments reducing in November.

The amount businesses can claim to subsidise staff wages will fall from 60% to 40%, meaning employers can only claim up to £800 towards the monthly wages of their employees.

However, business owners have told ITV News that with so much uncertainty remaining, they are still heavily reliant on government support.

Nicola Vaudin has been forced to cut back her employee's hours amid a drop in business over the course of the past few months. She says the financial losses she has incurred are enormous.

Nicola Vaudin says her business has lost more than £70,000 because of the pandemic. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I've basically lost well over £70,000 this year and there's no way I'm going to be able to pull that back in because we're obviously not taking the money to cover the likes of wages and we've still got rents to pay and everything else. Nicola Vaudin, Director of Just 4 U Beauty

Nicola says in the coming months, she is expecting business to be even quieter, particularly without the prospect of Christmas parties on the horizon.

The pandemic has also had a major impact on the events industry, with the cancellation of major events such as the Jersey Boat Show taking their toll on local businesses.

CI Party Hire has adapted to the restrictions by running soft play sessions during half term - limited to 40 people and subject to cleaning between the sessions.

Like many businesses, CI Party Hire has had to adapt to the restrictions. Credit: ITV Channel TV

While the business relied on payroll co-funding when it was forced to close during lockdown, they had hoped to avoid having to return to the government for support. However, the company fears it may have to do so with an empty events calendar in December.

At this time of year we'd expect to have bookings for Christmas parties, and gatherings and social events. At the moment nothing's in the calender. We're at 40, and if that goes down to 20 it's going to dramatically affect an awful lot of people. We'll either have to change our business model altogether or there'll be more businesses that shut. Tom De La Haye, CI Party Hire

In July, the government's payroll co-funding scheme was extended until March 2021, with the level of subsidies available to businesses gradually tapering off.

When approached for a response, the government provided this statement.