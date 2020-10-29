Jersey government Chief Executive to be scrutinised over £50k second role

A senior politician says her committee plans to look into the appointment of Jersey's top civil servant to a separate role which pays around £50,000 per year.

It was revealed this week that the government's Chief Executive Charlie Parker has been appointed to a non-executive director role with NewRiver REIT PLC which deals in property assets across the UK.

This is alongside his £250,000 per year salary paid by the Government.

Deputy Inna Gardiner, who now chairs the Public Accounts Committee, says she plans to question Mr Parker at the next quarterly public hearing on 30 November.

She says it will be 'interesting to hear from the Chief Executive' about the situation.

I was surprised to see the Chief Executive Officer take on this demanding role in a time of crisis for the Island of Jersey, when we need committed leadership more than ever. Although it appears there are no direct conflicts of interest between Mr Parker’s non-executive directorship and his Chief Executive role, there are many questions raised by his appointment. Deputy Inna Gardiner, Chair of Jersey's Public Accounts Committee

Deputy Gardiner says there are unanswered questions around claims that the role would help shape the island's recovery from the pandemic through access to research.

She also queried references to Mr Parker's work in developing 'a major infrastructure vehicle for funding the Island’s infrastructure and regeneration plans’, as this work has not yet been presented to the States Assembly or her Committee.

Mr Parker's appointment to the second role was approved by both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, ITV News can confirm.

A government spokesperson said there are no contractual restrictions which present him from taking on such a role and that it will be declared in the Government’s Annual Report.