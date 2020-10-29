Jersey's Chief Minister: Charlie Parker will receive no funds in second role

Jersey's top civil servant will not receive a wage for his second role, the Chief Minister has said.

This week it was revealed that Charlie Parker, who is the Chief Executive of Jersey's government, has been made a non-executive director of a UK-based real estate company.

NewRiver REIT PLC's most recent accounts showed those in that role received a basic fee of £50,000, plus expenses as well as additional fees if they take on extra duties - but Senator John Le Fondré says that 'no funds will be received by Mr Parker' from the company.

Instead, his will be part of its salary sacrifice scheme, with the money going to charities - including some in Jersey, which Mr Parker will nominate.

I want to reassure Islanders that as Chief Minister, I hold senior civil servants to account and expect the highest standards of integrity and commitment to Jersey throughout the public sector. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The Chief Minister also said that NewRiver has no operational business interests in Jersey and that Mr Parker made clear to the company that he could not take on the role unless this was the case.

He says that Mr Parker would carry out the role during his annual leave and that all preparation for meetings would take place in his own time at evenings and weekends.

The controversial appointment has drawn criticism, with the chair of the Public Accounts Committee saying she intends to question the Chief Executive about the arrangements.