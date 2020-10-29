Jobs under threat at Jersey branches of Pizza Express

Jobs at Jersey's branches of Pizza Express could be under threat after bosses announced staff cuts across its restaurants.

The UK-based restaurant chain has announced it is cutting around 1,300 jobs across its branches after footfall dipped in the face of tightened coronavirus restrictions.

The company says roles will be cut from its 370 UK restaurants through both compulsory and voluntary redundancies.

The company would not confirm how restaurants in St Helier and St Brelade might be affected, though they are not currently earmarked for closure.

Pizza Express says the decision will help it manage the challenges this winter and beyond as it expects trade to remain lower than usual.

Unfortunately, the recent increase in Covid-19 cases is again causing footfall to decline across the UK. As this is expected to continue for some months, we sadly need to make changes that will impact more of our team members. “Our people remain at the heart of our business and we are doing what we can to support those who are affected. Zoe Bowley, Managing Director at Pizza Express

The move comes months after the company said it was to close 73 of its restaurants risking 1,100 jobs and the new losses come on top of this.