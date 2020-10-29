There have been big changes in Guernsey's government since the first island-wide election including a new Chief Minister and new faces at the helm of all government committees.

From the Covid-19 pandemic, to education, to cannabis legalisation - ITV Channel TV has been speaking to each new Committee President about what they hope to achieve in their roles and the challenges that they face.

Policy & Resources Committee: Deputy Peter Ferbrache

The biggest change since the election is at the very top of Guernsey's government. After unseating incumbent Deputy Gavin St Pier, Deputy Peter Ferbrache will lead the Policy & Resources Committee and take on the role of Chief Minister.

In his first sit-down interview with ITV Channel TV, Deputy Ferbrache speaks about what he hopes to achieve in the role.

Health & Social Care: Deputy Al Brouard

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Health has increasingly become a priority for islanders. With incumbent Deputy Heidi Soulsby moving to the island's Policy & Resources Committee, the role will now be filled by Deputy Al Brouard.

Home Affairs: Deputy Robert Prow

Deputy Robert Prow is the new President of the Committee for Home Affairs, taking over from former mother of the house Mary Lowe who lost her seat in the election.

He tells Keilan Webster what his priorities will be in the role - and why he would not back a move to legalise cannabis for recreational use.

Education, Sport & Culture: Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen

One of the key topics at the election was the future of secondary education. After Matt Fallaize lost his seat in the chamber, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen stood unopposed for the position.

She tells ITV News she is confident that a new model for secondary education will be available to put to the States in the next twelve months

Environment & Infrastructure: Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez

States Members have agreed to put climate change among the island's priorities in the coming years - a position which is fully supported by new Environment president Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez.

She hopes environmental projects will play a key role in Guernsey's recovery from coronavirus.