People in Jersey urged to use Spend Local Cards to avoid 'last minute rush'

People in Jersey are being urged to use their Spend Local cards as possible to avoid a 'last-minute rush' before they expire on Saturday (31 October).

Earlier this year, everyone in the island was given a card pre-loaded with £100 credit to encourage them to spend money locally to support local businesses.

The government says so far, the scheme has generated £9 million for the local economy. 102,700 cards have been activated so far, with 97,000 of them used at least once.

However, the Chief Minister warns that the centre of St Helier could prove busy over the weekend, with islanders rushing to spend their remaining balance before it expires.

Once the scheme comes to a close on Saturday, I’d encourage Islanders to continue the spirit of the scheme, spending locally with their favourite businesses and playing their part to help support and stimulate our local economy. With the 2% reduction in Social Security contributions, and more money in their pockets, I am confident Islanders will do their bit to continue to Spend Local. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Any remaining balance is set to expire at 11.59pm on Saturday 31 October.

Anyone who is unsure how much money remains on their card can check it at a cashpoint or online, or call 0800 735 0044.

Islanders are advised to keep hold of their cards after the scheme ends, in case they are topped up again in the future.