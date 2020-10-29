Sea lettuce surfboard wins first place in global competition

A Jersey teenager who crafted a surfboard out of sea lettuce has won a global competition with his creation.

18 year old Charlie Cadin made the board from lettuce he gathered from St Aubin's Bay, which he then layered together and dried.

He used the sheets of sea lettuce to create the deck, rails and internal structure of the board, before shaping it and coating it in a layer of fiberglass.

Student, Charlie shapes surfboards in his spare time, using recycled materials. Credit: Columba Morling

The competition is run by surf company Vissla and non-profit SurfRider Foundation, which is highlighting the ways surfboards can be made out of upcycled or sustainable materials.

The winners were announced in the early hours of this morning. Charlie was up against creations from around the world, and beat a French man and two Portuguese men to take home the top prize.

You can see how Charlie made his board here: