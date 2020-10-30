A 'spooktacular' Halloween House opens in Guernsey

Debbie Duport has turned her parent's home into a "spooktaular" Halloween House.

Donations on the door are welcome and all the money raised will be given to Guernsey Alzheimer's. Last year, nearly £3,000 was raised and the hope is to reach the same this year.

Mrs Duport's brother, Paul Skipton, helped to design and decorate the house.

We're really lucky to be able to put on something like this. It's just for a bit of fun, a bit of silliness and just to brighten somebody's day up. I think we're probably some of the luckiest people in the world. Debbie Duport

In Jersey, the rules are different this year to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. The Government is asking people to follow these guidelines:

To not go trick or treating

To do indoor activities with your household

Parties are limited to 20 people or fewer and you are advised to hold these parties outside

Social distancing and hygiene measures must be followed

In Guernsey, there are no restrictions on how you can celebrate Halloween. But the States of Guernsey have issued posters which can be printed out, in case you do not want trick or treaters coming to your door, or if you are in self-isolation.