Jersey weightlifter Charlotte Neale will compete on a global stage for the first time next month after being selected to represent Great Britain in the World Youth Championships.

It comes after she secured the British U17 title in the under-55kg category, in a national age-group competition held remotely earlier this month.

"I was really pleased - I wasn't that surprised, because I already knew I'd qualified from my lifts from the British but it was still an incredible feeling", said Neale, 16.

"To be representing Great Britain, and Jersey as well, is just incredible".

The World Youth Championships, which should have taken place in Peru next month, have been moved online with athletes set to compete from home.

"I don't even know where I'm going to be doing it, I just know that it's going to be live and I'm going to lift what I can and hope for the best", Neale said.

Neale has only been lifting for two years and made her international debut at the European Youth Championships in Israel last year, becoming the first Channel Islander to represent GB in the sport.