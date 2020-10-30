Jersey's Chief Minister backs Charlie Parker over controversial second job

Jersey's Chief Minster has backed Charlie Parker's £50,000 controversial second job.

In September Mr Parker took on a role as a non-executive director for a real estate company NewRiver REIT PLC. This prompted calls for him to quit his second role or his job in government.

In a statement Senator Le Fondre says his approval for this second role was not formalised in writing and members of the States Employment Board (SEB) were not consulted or informed.

I confirm that he and I discussed the opportunity when he was considering the role in early 2020, and that I subsequently gave my verbal approval to proceed with the prospective appointment. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Mr Parker has apologised, saying it was “a genuine oversight”. He has also said that his salary for this job will go to charity through a salary sacrifice scheme.

Meanwhile, the States Employment Board has said in a statement they were disappointed with Mr Parker's actions, and asked for “administrative shortcomings” to be corrected and if potential conflicts of interests crop up that they are flagged up.

We were not consulted or informed about the appointment and we have expressed our utmost disappointment to both the Chief Minister and the Chief Executive. The Chief Executive apologised to the Chief Minister and the SEB who have both accepted that this was a genuine oversight, which was a rare lapse of focus. Connetable Richard Buchanan, Vice-Chair on behalf of the States Employment Board

The SEB statement suggests Mr Parker was in breach of his contract of employment for nearly two months.

In both the letter from Mr Parker, and statement from the Chief Minister it states that the Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Farnham, did expressed reservations and concerns about the proposed role with UK real estate company, New River.

This directly contradicts a statement given to the media on Tuesday 27 October, which states Senator Farnham was aware and happy with Mr Parker taking on the role.

Senator Le Fondré says he is "personally content that the Chief Executive has taken all possible steps to avoid a conflict of interest".

The Chief Minister will make a statement in the States Assembly next week.