Jersey's director of children's services will work between UK and Jersey

Jersey's Director of Children, Young People, Education and Skills will work between the UK and Jersey.

Back in September Mark Rogers told colleagues, that due to family matters in the UK, he had made the "difficult decision" to step down from the role at the end of the year. But just over a month later he has confirmed he will remain in the role.

Mr Rogers says due to a "flexible" agreement with his employer he can "attend appropriately to family matters" in the UK while remaining in the post full-time.

This means I will be spending regular time in the UK, where I will undertake some of my work, but will continue living here. I’m delighted that a solution has been found as it means that I can continue working with CYPES colleagues to deliver the exciting proposals that the Ministers have for the Department over the next few years. Mark Rogers, Jersey's Director of Children, Young People, Education and Skills

The decision has been endorsed by Ministers and the Chief Executive.