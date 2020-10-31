Parkrun returns to Guernsey

Runners across Guernsey have laced up their trainers and welcomed the return of the parkrun.

The 5k event, which usually takes place each Saturday at Pembroke Bay, has been suspended since March, when the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to group events.

It is one of the only parkrun events taking place in the British Isles, with the Isle of Man race also restarting.

Enhanced safety measures have been put in place by organisers.

People attending each week are asked to register and bring along their barcodes which will assist with contact tracing. There are extra scanning volunteers to reduce the amount of time spent in close proximity with others.

Runners are asked to observe social distancing rules and seed themselves so there is a distance between people. Finish tokens, bibs and lanyards will be washed each week.

Parkrun events have already restarted in Australia, New Zealand, and the Falkland Islands.

There is no timeline yet for the return of the Jersey Parkrun, where more than 500 runners turned out for the 200th event last year.