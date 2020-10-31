Rugby season cancelled for CI sides but Reds remain on course for January start

Guernsey Raiders are among five Channel Island rugby sides who will play no league rugby this season after the RFU confirmed the cancellation of the 2020/21 campaign at community level.

Guernsey's St Jacques Vikings, Guernsey Raiders Ladies, Jersey Reds Athletic, and Jersey Reds Women have also seen their seasons scrapped.

The RFU said, even if a return to full contact rugby becomes possible, playing meaningful competitions below level three of the men's pyramid and level two for women is no longer feasible.

However, Jersey Reds - the islands' only professional club - could be set to return to action in the New Year with the Championship "on course" to start in January 2021, subject to elite return to play protocols.