43% of Guernsey households saw income fall during lockdown

43% of Guernsey households saw their income fall during lockdown.

The figure has come from the second part of the 2020 Community Survey, which 3,699 islanders responded to.

Focused on work and studying, it also found that 21% of self-employed people who responded thought some lockdown restrictions were not totally justified, compared to 13% of those who were employed.

However, a more positive finding was that 44% of employed and 40% of self-employed people reported a better work-life balance as a result of the pandemic.

The full report can be found here.