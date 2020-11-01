Book stall and honesty box in Jersey closes after person caught taking money

A Jersey book stall that fundraises for local charities has closed for the winter after a person was caught taking all the money from the honesty box.

The Grantez Book Stall and Honesty Box in St Ouen was started by Adelina d’Orleans after her son had the idea to put out reading books for children during lockdown. It has raised £350 for Beresford Street Kitchen and £100 for Macmillan Jersey since then. Over the weekend a young person who is described as wearing "all grey" was caught running off with the donations. Adelina say she does not think this is the first time it has happened.

If the book stall is put out again in the spring there will be cameras put in place.

In a social media post Adelina thanked people who donated and spoke of her "disappointment" that someone would steal from good causes.