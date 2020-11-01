There are calls for Jersey's government to be clearer on its policies about public sector workers having secondary jobs.

Deputy Jeremy Macon is asking politicians to debate the issue next month.

Though his suggested was not triggered by it, it comes after it emerged the government’s Chief Executive Charlie Parker has taken on a second £50,000 role as a non-executive director.

Deputy Macon says the rules surrounding this need to be updated, and must be "more stringent", particularly when it comes to senior roles.