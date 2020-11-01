Calls for Jersey's government to update rules on secondary roles for public sector workers
There are calls for Jersey's government to be clearer on its policies about public sector workers having secondary jobs.
Deputy Jeremy Macon is asking politicians to debate the issue next month.
Though his suggested was not triggered by it, it comes after it emerged the government’s Chief Executive Charlie Parker has taken on a second £50,000 role as a non-executive director.
Deputy Macon says the rules surrounding this need to be updated, and must be "more stringent", particularly when it comes to senior roles.
It is one thing for, say, a manual worker to gain some extra hours working in a pub, or a nurse to gain extra hours in the private sector. But it is completely another thing for the most senior members of staff to take on other roles that may put them in potential conflict with their duties.