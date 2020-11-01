'Celebration of life' service takes place for Zef Eisenberg

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Guernsey entrepreneur Zef Eisenberg has been held at Beau Sejour Theatre today (1 November).

The 47-year-old died whilst attempting to break the British Land Speed Record. His car crashed at Elvington Airfield, a former RAF Base in Yorkshire, on 1 October.

He is best known for his daredevil challenges, breaking over 40 records, building and driving extreme bikes and cars and also founded the sports nutritional product company Maximuscle.

He leaves behind a partner and two children. Family, friends and acquaintances attending the service were asked to wear colourful attire, but not to bring flowers.