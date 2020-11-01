Jersey's Chief Minister: UK lockdown measures won't apply to the island

Jersey's Chief Minister is reassuring islanders that lockdown measures being implemented in the UK will not apply to the island.

It comes after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown that will come into force on 5 November.

Senator John Le Fondre says Jersey is in a "very different position" to the UK in terms of the lower prevalence of Covid-19 in the community - mainly due to preventative measures that have been implemented such as the track and trace regime.

Our goal remains, above all, to protect the health and wellbeing of our whole community. We want to do this whilst avoiding blanket restrictions like lockdown, which impact disproportionately on islanders mental health, job security and social interaction. This will require us all to continue acting responsibly. Senator John Le Fondre, Jersey's Chief Minister

The Chief Minister also added that students will be able to return to the island for Christmas, and people receiving medical treatment on the mainland can continue to do so.

I also want to reassure those islanders who may have children studying in schools and universities in the United Kingdom that they will be able to return to the island for Christmas, and that officials will work with any family experiencing logistical difficulties. We will also ensure that islanders who are due to travel for medical treatment in the UK can continue to do so. Senator John Le Fondre, Jersey's Chief Minister

A press conference will be held tomorrow morning (2 November) to announce the full details of the island's Covid-19 strategy update, outlining how it is preparing for the additional healthcare pressures that winter will bring.

The update will set out how the government intends to keep infection rates low, while balancing the impact of restrictions on islanders' life and work and will set out its enhanced testing programme.