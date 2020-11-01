Jersey's government: 'We want to avoid winter lockdown'

Jersey's government will unveil its plans to avoid having to implement a lockdown because of coronavirus this winter today (2 November).

It comes after the island's Chief Minister reassured people national lockdown restrictions coming into force on Thursday in the UK will not apply to the island.

The strategy is expected to include a significant increase in the number of people being regularly tested for Covid-19 now that the laboratory next to the airport is operating at full capacity.

The Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf and the Deputy Medical Officer for Health Dr Ivan Muscat will set up their updated strategy to contain any cases of the virus.

It is likely to include stronger messaging about the wearing of masks or face coverings in enclosed public spaces, greater checks on those self-isolating, and a new 'roadmap' to avoid a whole island lockdown.

Their approach will be characterised as finding solutions that cause the "least overall harm" by doing more to track, trace and isolate individual cases, and avoid uncontrolled outbreaks.

Preparations have included additional work to ensure the Nightingale Hospital at Millbrook is suitable for use in the winter, having originally been built in April with a view to only being there for four to six months.

Ongoing routine screening of key workers, such as hospital and care home staff will continue, but those working in a range of customer-facing roles, including in hospitality and retail, are also set to be included in the testing programme.

The full details of the winter plan will be announced at a press conference at 9am.