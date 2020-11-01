Queen's New Years Honours ceremony takes place at Government House in Guernsey

Nearly a year after they were named in the Queen's New Year’s Honours list, three islanders have received their awards at home in Guernsey.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the trio were presented their medals at Government House, watched by friends and family at the ceremony and online.

The Lieutenant-Governor presented the MBE to Mr David Swiffen, along with British Empire Medals for Mr Bryan Brehaut and Mrs Elizabeth Hutchinson.

David Swiffen was presented an MBE by the Lieutenant Governor for his services to wellbeing and interfaith dialogue on the island.

He founded Les Cotils Christian centre more than 20 years ago and since then it has gone on to support people of all faiths including local charities and the probation service. MBE investitures usually take place at Buckingham Palace but this has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Hutchinson was recognised for her services to libraries. She became head of the island's service six years ago and has focused on support school libraries both on the island and around the world.

Bryan Brehaut’s award was for services to young people in Guernsey through the Boys' Brigade. He joined as a seven-year-old boy in 1950 and worked his way up through the ranks, becoming an inspirational youth leader.