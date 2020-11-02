£1.33 million funding earmarked to manage education gap after school closures

New research has revealed that Jersey's most disadvantaged children were worst impacted by school closures earlier in the year. A study by the School Improvement and Advisory Service (SIAS) identified three groups as having been particularly affected; Jersey Premium, English as an Additional Language and Special Educational Needs. Jersey Premium refers to a targeted funding programme, which sets out to help schools deliver the best results for disadvantaged children through additional financial support on a per pupil basis. The SIAS research led directly to a business case being put forward to the Council of Ministers asking for additional funding to support those children who have fallen furthest behind. £1.3 million has now been earmarked by the Treasury Minister, to fund teacher training and support (£330,000) and one-to-one tuition (£1 million).

The funding for 2020, £455,333, has already been approved by Ministerial Decision, whilst the remainder features in the proposed Government Plan.

Meetings have already been held with unions and headteachers. We have listened carefully to both groups and have now produced the relevant materials for all GOJ schools. The materials - how to become a tutor; the hourly rate for tutoring children; and, the types of teacher training and support - all will be sent to schools the first week after half-term. Senator Sam Mezec, Jersey's Minister for Children and Housing

The information was revealed in a written question by Deputy Jess Perchard to the island's Minister for Children and Housing, Senator Sam Mézec.

In a separate question by Deputy Rob Ward about the format of 'catch-up lessons', the Education Minister confirmed that all the funds would be spent 'with teachers, supply teachers and support staff who are currently employed in Government of Jersey schools', with tuition taking place outside of normal times after school and/or weekends. Senator Vallois added that no staff would be expected to provide additional tuition after school hours 'without receiving any extra payment'.

'Any staff who apply to provide the tuition', she said, 'will do so on a voluntary basis and will be paid the agreed Supply Teacher rate, commensurate with experience.'