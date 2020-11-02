17.2% of Jersey's positive cases identified through day five and eight tests

During October, 24 of the 139 positive cases in Jersey were identified on their day five or day eight test.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, revealed the information in a response to a written question by Deputy Inna Gardiner, who asked for a breakdown of the number of people who had tested positive after an initial negative result.

Between 1 October and 27 October 2020, there were a total of 139 positive Covid tests (based on swab date). Of these 139, 17.2% were positive on either day five, or day eight, having had a previous negative test result. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

As of today (2 November), there are 74 active cases in the island. 44% of those were identified from people who had returned from a red or amber country. Isolation policy dictates that anyone arriving from a green area is required to test on arrival and again on day five, although they are not required to isolate following their first negative result. Arrivals from amber areas are required to isolate until they have had two negative tests - on arrival and on day five. Arrivals from red areas are required to isolate for 14 days. People who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and are followed up by the contact tracing team, and are required to isolate for a minimum of seven days after that direct contact.

At the moment, 482 direct contacts of active cases are being monitored by the contact tracing team. Failure to self-isolate is a criminal offence, punishable by a fine of up to £1,000.