Around £1 million unspent in Jersey's Spend Local scheme

Around £1 million allocated for Jersey's Spend Local scheme went unspent.

When the scheme closed at midnight on Saturday 31 October, an estimated £10 million had been spent by islanders - around £1 million less than the £11 million allocated to it.

It is not yet clear what the government intends to spend the unclaimed £1 million on.

According to early government figures, more than 100,000 cards were used at least once, providing a benefit to around two thousand businesses.

103,000 Spend Local cards activated and used at least once

£10 million Money spent in Jersey's local economy

The Spend Local scheme saw every man, woman and child in Jersey given £100 of pre-paid credit to spend in the island.

It was part of a £150 million fiscal stimulus package for the economy as the island moved out of lockdown.

I would like to encourage islanders to continue the spirit of the scheme, spending locally with their favourite businesses and playing their part to help support and stimulate our local economy – doing their bit to Spend Local. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The government says islanders should keep hold of their cards in case they are topped up again in future.