Guernsey Autocross Club celebrated half a century of racing at Chouet beach on Sunday.

The club, which started in St Sampson's Harbour in 1969, moved to the sand a year later and has been a fixture there ever since.

"It's very special because at the start nobody thought we'd last more than a few years", said secretary and commentator John Bichard.

"We've beaten all the pundits and we've just made good, exciting racing for the last 50 years, we're proud of everybody that's been involved with the club".

Jamie Queripel was the man to beat in round four of the club's winter championship, which took place exactly fifty years to the day since its first meeting at Chouet.

He won the A final to extend his lead in the standings, with Abby Enevoldsen and Lauren Pink sharing the women's honours.

Watch: Guernsey Autocross Club secretary John 'Flipper' Bichard

"All credit to the Vale Commons Council and all the bodies involved in it, it's not just us, we've got to go through the courts, Commons Council, Douzaines and all that", said president Mick Roland, "credit to them for letting us still do it".

More than 30 drivers were in action on Sunday but developments in car technology mean club officials are pessimistic about their chances of clocking up another 50 years of racing on the beach.

"I think we'll have to say no to that because everything will be electric, the diesel and petrol cars won't be around", said Bichard.

"Cars with a lot of electrics on now, they're not suitable for racing, the electrics get wet and the cars stop, so we're running out of suitable cars".

"There's a few more years left in us - maybe not 50, but we've got a few more left", he said.

The club's next meeting takes place at Chouet on Sunday 15 November.