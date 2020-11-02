Jersey's Chief Minister has criticised backbenchers for speaking out in public about the government Chief Executive's controversial appointment as Non-Executive Director of a UK real Estate Company, without the full facts.Senator John Le Fondré, in a statement to States Members this afternoon, also accused some States Members of wanting to 'capitalise on this opportunity for political gain and to see the Chief Executive, myself, or the Government fall.'This, he said, would result in a 'manifestly disproportionate outcome given the circumstances,' and urged Members to consider how such 'unnecessary and all-encompassing politicised disruption to the work of Government' in the middle of a pandemic would be perceived by the public.

Last week, it emerged that the Island's Chief Executive, Charlie Parker, had accepted a secondary role in the UK in early September, without the required written approval from the Chief Minister or consultation with the States Employment Board.

Senator Kristina Moore has lodged a vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister, over the way in which he has handled the issue. The Chief Minister said much speculation had taken place without the necessary clarity of fact, the requirements of the role the Chief Executive had taken, and the steps he took to ensure there was no conflict of interest with his position as head of the Island's public sector.

The Chief Executive has accepted that there were errors, made by him, in seeking agreement to the appointment. He has met with the States Employment Board (SEB) and has offered them his sincere apologies for his oversight. He has also apologised to me. I have also apologised to the SEB and we have agreed that the shortcomings that led to this situation will be corrected immediately. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

He also said he believed 'there should be no circumstances at all where an officer, Minister or Member of the Assembly are in a situation where they are benefiting from a position that puts them in direct conflict with their responsibilities to the public.'

As a result of the concerns that this matter has thrown up, he said, he has 'asked that a process be commenced to instigate a Government-wide review of the way we identify, manage and resolve these types of issues, including related-party transactions.'The review, he said, and subsequent guidance, would be founded on 'key principles of pest practice on managing conflict of interest in the public service; which includes serving the public interest, supporting transparency and scrutiny, and promoting individual responsibility and personal example.'He concluded his statement by reiterating his support for Mr Parker, saying 'I do not believe that this matter should continue to distract us, or him, from continuing the critical work of Government that needs all our focus.'When subsequently questioned by States Members he described Mr Parker's failure to seek permission for the additional role in writing as 'a single lapse of focus', adding that 'one mistake does not define his capacity as Chief Executive.'He also told States Members in subsequent questioning, that part of the initial confusion caused centred around a press release circulated as an initial response, attributed to the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, which had in fact not been signed off by either of them.This failure in procedure is now also being looked into by the Director of Communication and the Constable of St Ouen.