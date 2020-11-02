Flights to bring Guernsey students home for Christmas will go ahead as scheduled

Flights scheduled to bring students studying in the UK home to Guernsey this Christmas will go ahead as scheduled, despite lockdowns in the UK.

Deputy Andrea Dudley Owen says her department has been approached by many islanders who have raised concerns about what lockdowns in the UK might mean for students returning home.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England would enter a four-week national lockdown from Thursday 5 November, while Wales is already in a two-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown until Monday 9 November.

However, because universities remain open during the lockdown, Deputy Dudley-Owen says there are currently no plans to bring the dates of the flights forward.

We are also aware that there are those within the community who are worried about a large number of students returning within a short window of time. They are part of our community and I welcome them back after what will have been an extraordinary term away from Guernsey, which may have been quite a challenge for many given the restrictions they have been placed under. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

When returning to the Bailiwick, students will be subject to the same quarantine restrictions as others arriving into the island. Deputy Dudley-Owen says students should be trusted to 'behave in a responsible way'.

