Guernsey's Chief Minister: No change to Covid-19 strategy despite UK lockdowns

There are no plans to change Guernsey's response to the coronavirus pandemic, despite lockdowns in the UK.

The island's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache says the Civil Contingencies Authority has no intentions to alter the framework of lockdown phase 5c, which the Bailiwick moved into in late October.

However, he said the authority will be looking for clarification from the UK on any potential impacts lockdowns in England and Wales might have on travel into and out of the Bailiwick.

Deputy Ferbrache says that while some islanders will be concerned, the CCA will be ready to respond to any changes in the island's own circumstances.

The decisions made for this Bailiwick are based on our own situation, our own risks and our own measures for testing and tracing and most of all, preventing the spread of the virus locally. Our circumstances have not changed at this stage. If at any point they do, we will of course assess rapidly what new measures if any are needed, but we are not in that place right now. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

A month-long national lockdown in England was announced by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the weekend, coming into force on Thursday 5 November. Wales is already under a two-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown until the following Monday.

The government says that the current Category 4 restrictions, which apply to almost all regions of the UK, will continue - meaning arriving passengers must take a test at Guernsey's ports before entering a 14-day period of self-isolation.

The government also confirmed that scheduled flights to bring Guernsey students home from the UK for Christmas will not be affected by the lockdowns and will go ahead as planned.