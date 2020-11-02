Guernsey's main post office will be relocated in 2021

Guernsey's main post office will be closed and all its services relocated to the branch inside the market.

The current post office at Smith Street will close when its lease comes to an end in Spring 2021.

Meanwhile, the branch at the Co-op inside the market will be refurbished and extended to become the main post office in St Peter Port. It will offer counter services, parcel collections and self-service postage.

A new business counter will also be opened at the Co-op branch at Royal Terrace, on Glategny Esplanade.

Having made the decision to move away from Smith Street and to improve the existing Market Post Office which already offers easy access to our services, we believed it was also important to provide convenient access to our services for businesses based at the Northern end of Town. The Co-op’s Royal Terrace store met all of our requirements. Boley Smillie, Chief Executive of Guernsey Post

Royal Terrace was decided as the location for the new counter to support local businesses in the area.