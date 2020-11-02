Jersey's Chief Minister to face vote of no confidence

Jersey’s Chief Minister is to face a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

Senator Kristina Moore, will officially file the petition to remove Senator John Le Fondre from the top job later this morning (Monday 2 November).

It follows a week of growing anger over his management of the Chief Executive Charlie Parker’s £50,000 second role as a non-executive director, which it emerged the island’s most senior civil servant did not have permission to undertake.

On Sunday, a “crisis summit” of the Council of Ministers was held to thrash out a number of urgent issues.

ITV News understands the meeting lasted until 9pm and did little to quell concerns, with separate "break out" meetings continuing until after midnight.

The “Charlie Parker issue” is seen as only the latest in a series of issues which those supporting the vote of no confidence say have forced their hand.

This is regrettable, but such is the strength of public feeling that this debate needs to happen before the crucial decisions that are lined up over coming weeks are taken. People have lost confidence in those who are taking decisions on their behalf and that is not right. I hope that you will see this debate as an opportunity to regain integrity and put our island back on track. Senator Kristina Moore

Procedure means the formal lodging of the vote of no confidence with the greffe will be followed by a two week notice period before politicians vote on the move.

It’s understood more than one minister in the Council of Ministers privately supports the move, but none is currently expected to publicly support it before the day of the vote.

Unusually, the vote of no confidence will coincide with a grassroots campaign urging the electorate to contact their Deputies, Senators and Constables to urge them to support a change of political leader.

At least two politicians have, so far, privately indicated they would run for the office of Chief Minister if the vote of no confidence is successful.