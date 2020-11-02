Men's club in Jersey votes to allow women to join

One of the oldest private members clubs in Jersey will now allow women to join.

Members voted in favour of the change at the United Club's AGM- with 99 votes in favour, and 84 against.

They also approved women being invited as guests "at any time of the day", by 144 votes to 44.

However according to the club's website, the members list is currently full, and all applications "will be held and considered in strict chronological order".

Applicants must be proposed by two current members of at least one year's standing, and must be introduced to the whole committee.

'A Club for Gentlemen since 1848'