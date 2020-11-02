Police called after Guernsey student takes knife to school

Police were called to Les Beaucamps school in Guernsey this lunchtime after a student brought a knife into school.

The Joint Emergency Services received a call from the pupil at 12:30pm today (2 November) stating that they had a knife and were currently in the field.

Unarmed officers attended and spoke to the student, who was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. It is not known what kind of knife it was.

They were then escorted off school grounds, de-arrested and transferred to the care of health professionals.