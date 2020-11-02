Six healthcare workers test positive for coronavirus in Jersey

Six healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Jersey.

In a statement, Health and Community Services has confirmed the individuals "work in a care setting, supporting independent living facilities in the community".

However, it went on to say it will not provide more details in order to protect the identities and privacy of the patients.

All direct contacts have been informed, are now self-isolating and will be tested in accordance with current protocols.

The news comes on the same day the government announced a ramp up in testing for healthcare workers as part of its 'preparing for winter' strategy'.