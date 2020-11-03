Students and staff from two Jersey sixth forms are 'strongly encouraged' to be tested for Covid-19 after a number of cases were identified.

Students at Jersey College for Girls and Victoria College tested positive for the virus and are now self-isolating.

However, students at the two sites also share subjects with other students at Beaulieu Convent School and De La Salle College.

As a result, Public Health officials are now advising all sixth form students and staff to take a coronavirus test within the next five days as a precautionary measure.

Students who are not in the affected year groups are being advised to continue attending school as they are not considered to be at a high risk of infection.